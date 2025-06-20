19:06
963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company

At least 963 doctors received apartments under the State Mortgage Company program in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the State Mortgage Company, Temirkul Baltabaev, announced at a meeting of Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction.

According to him, to date, more than 2,600 employees in the healthcare sector are on the waiting list to receive a state mortgage.

Temirkul Baltabaev noted that all health workers on the waiting list will receive housing by the end of 2027.

In 2025, the State Mortgage Company planned to transfer 4,499 apartments under the state mortgage program. In 2024, 1,059 citizens received housing. In total, 61,827 apartments are currently under construction throughout the country.
