Israel and Hezbollah agree to ceasefire

Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire. The ceasefire agreement in Lebanon was confirmed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The truce is set to take effect at 4 a.m. (local time) on November 27.

Under the terms of the agreement, IDF troops will gradually withdraw from Lebanon over the next 60 days. The United States, France and other countries will then provide the Lebanese Armed Forces with equipment and other support to prevent potential violations of the ceasefire.

Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the United States for its «contribution to the process,» but noted that Israel retains «its right to act against any threat to its security» and «the freedom to enforce» the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

Amid the deal, the Israeli Prime Minister also promised the country’s citizens that Israel would resume fighting in Lebanon, if Hezbollah armed itself or rebuilt its infrastructure near the border.

Hezbollah is a Shiite group that has stepped up attacks on Israel since October 7, 2023 in solidarity with Hamas. In response, Israel launched a military operation in southern Lebanon.
