10:20
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves regulation on industrial parks

A regulation on industrial parks has been approved in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

According to its data, the regulation will be implemented within the funds provided by the involved state body in the national budget for the relevant and subsequent years.

The regulation is designed to implement the Law «On Technology Parks» and establishes requirements for industrial parks, management companies and residents.

«In order to create and support an industrial park: a management company is determined; land plots are allocated for the creation of an industrial park in accordance with the procedure established by the land legislation; an investment agreement is concluded between the management company of the industrial park and the Cabinet in accordance with the Law «On Investments in the Kyrgyz Republic»,» the statement says.

The procedure and conditions of the industrial park residents’ activities are determined by the agreement concluded between the management company and the industrial park resident.
link: https://24.kg/english/330466/
views: 48
Print
Related
Industrial park may be opened in Kara-Balta city
Industrial and technological parks to be created and opened in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan to create joint industrial park
Construction of Technopolis industrial zone starts in Chui region
Construction of 112 factories planned on territory of Silk Way Industrial Park
Business gives credence to Kyrgyzstan, PM believes
Kyrgyzstan to create international industrial park for $ 150 million
Popular
How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains
China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025 China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley
Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts Kyrgyzstan mandates banking support services for public procurement contracts
27 May, Tuesday
10:10
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves regulation on industrial parks Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves regulation...
09:55
SCO may expand membership – discussions underway
09:43
Rosselkhoznadzor bans imports of bees from Kyrgyzstan to Bashkortostan
09:31
Exhibits from Kyrgyzstan donated to Ethnological Museum in Germany
09:22
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts intervention of $59.8 million
26 May, Monday
17:33
Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty
17:16
Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights
17:09
Para-athletes from Kyrgyzstan to compete at tennis tournament
16:55
Samidin Atabaev appointed new kazy of Osh city
16:45
Extreme Baatyr Race held in Bishkek for the first time