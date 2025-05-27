Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves regulation on industrial parks

A regulation on industrial parks has been approved in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

According to its data, the regulation will be implemented within the funds provided by the involved state body in the national budget for the relevant and subsequent years.

The regulation is designed to implement the Law «On Technology Parks» and establishes requirements for industrial parks, management companies and residents.

«In order to create and support an industrial park: a management company is determined; land plots are allocated for the creation of an industrial park in accordance with the procedure established by the land legislation; an investment agreement is concluded between the management company of the industrial park and the Cabinet in accordance with the Law «On Investments in the Kyrgyz Republic»,» the statement says.

The procedure and conditions of the industrial park residents’ activities are determined by the agreement concluded between the management company and the industrial park resident.