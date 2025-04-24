16:37
National Bank warns Kyrgyzstanis about new type of fraud

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about a new type of fraud.

According to the bank, the fraudsters pose as acquaintances, law enforcement officers or employees of the National Bank and, under the pretext of «protection from black realtors», swindle money and real estate from citizens.

Employees of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic do not call citizens, do not ask to transfer money, do not serve individuals and do not send documents in messaging apps, the central bank notes.

If you receive such calls, immediately end the conversation, check the information in official sources. If you detect fraud, block the bank card and contact the police.
