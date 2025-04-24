Kyrgyzstan interested in Estonia's experience in implementing digital solutions

Deputy Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Sanzhar Bolotov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Estonia to Kyrgyzstan Jaap Ora at the Ministry of Economy.

The parties discussed the prospects for expanding bilateral economic cooperation, paying special attention to cooperation in the areas of digitalization, support for startups, logistics, tourism and attracting investment.

Sanzhar Bolotov noted the interest of the Kyrgyz Republic in studying and use of successful digital solutions implemented in Estonia, emphasizing the potential for their adaptation in the national economy. One of the topics of discussion was the Estonian e-Residency platform, which allows foreign entrepreneurs to do business remotely in Estonia.

«The e-Residency program can become an example for the implementation of similar solutions in Kyrgyzstan in order to support entrepreneurship and expand economic ties,» the official said.

The Ministry of Economy considers cooperation with Estonia a promising area, including for the joint implementation of projects in the field of digital transformation, support for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the creation of logistics routes between Central Asia and Europe.