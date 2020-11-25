12:44
World premiere of Kyrgyz film Akyrky Koch takes place in Tallinn

The world premiere of Kyrgyz film Akyrky Koch (The Road to Eden) took place in Tallinn (Estonia). Press service of the Department of Cinematography of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The feature film is a joint production of the National Film Studio Kyrgyzfilm named after Tolomush Okeev and Bilimkana Public Foundation.

Authors of the script and directors of the film are Bakyt Mukul and Dastan Japar uulu, co-producer is Elnura Osmonalieva.

The film stars such famous Kyrgyz actors as Marat Alyshpaev, Shaiyrgul Kasymalieva, Busurman Odurakaev, Anara Azhikanova, Kalipa Usenova, Omurzak Toktomuratov.

The feature film tells the story of Kubat Aliev, an outstanding retired writer, a widower who lives in his Khrushchev-era apartment. One day he finds out that his friend, the writer Sapar, is seriously ill. Kubat sells his apartment to pay for his treatment, but his younger brother is soon beaten by debt collectors. Kubat faces a difficult choice — to help his brother or friend?
