10:09
USD 87.45
EUR 90.93
RUB 0.90
English

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia disconnect from Russian unified power grid

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have disconnected from the Russian unified power grid IPS/UPS and are switching to the EU grid. The synchronization process with continental Europe is scheduled to be completed on February 9, Estonian energy company Elering reported.

«The Baltic power grids have been successfully disconnected from the Russian-controlled system and are now operating independently in island mode. The transmission system operators of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Elering, Augstsprieguma tīkls (AST) and Litgrid are currently conducting an isolated test before synchronising to the Continental European grid,» the statement says.

The Baltic states noted that this had no impact on consumers, and the systems are «stable and safe.» The energy sector added that during the period of isolated operation until the synchronization of the countries’ power systems with the continental European zone, the demand for electricity is met by local power plants and transmission lines with Poland, Sweden and Finland.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will join the world’s largest network, which serves more than 400 million consumers in 26 countries, Elering notes.

The European Union has allocated about €1.2 billion. This amount covers up to 75 percent of the project’s costs.
link: https://24.kg/english/319392/
views: 88
Print
Related
European wrestling champion arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Estonia Post decides to open its office in Kyrgyzstan
World premiere of Kyrgyz film Akyrky Koch takes place in Tallinn
Estonian film producer to shoot episodes for movie at World Nomad Games
New power transmission line to be built in Kyrgyzstan within CASA 1000
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges
Interior Ministry denies rumors about “strawberry quick” drug in schools Interior Ministry denies rumors about “strawberry quick” drug in schools
10 February, Monday
10:07
Aktau named cultural capital of Turkic world Aktau named cultural capital of Turkic world
09:39
Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia disconnect from Russian unified power grid
09:26
Woman saved from suicide attempt in Kara-Balta city
09:20
$940.5 million sent from Kyrgyzstan to Russia in 2024
09:12
One of Bishkek districts to have no drinking water on February 11
8 February, Saturday
17:01
Diplomatic Academy of MFA, Hewlett-Packard to launch educational program
15:25
Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases
15:10
Register of controlled persons launched on Russia’s Interior Ministry website
14:45
Aigul Japarova visits Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival
14:35
Penitentiary Service donates playpens, toys to children of convicted women