Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia disconnect from Russian unified power grid

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have disconnected from the Russian unified power grid IPS/UPS and are switching to the EU grid. The synchronization process with continental Europe is scheduled to be completed on February 9, Estonian energy company Elering reported.

«The Baltic power grids have been successfully disconnected from the Russian-controlled system and are now operating independently in island mode. The transmission system operators of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Elering, Augstsprieguma tīkls (AST) and Litgrid are currently conducting an isolated test before synchronising to the Continental European grid,» the statement says.

The Baltic states noted that this had no impact on consumers, and the systems are «stable and safe.» The energy sector added that during the period of isolated operation until the synchronization of the countries’ power systems with the continental European zone, the demand for electricity is met by local power plants and transmission lines with Poland, Sweden and Finland.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will join the world’s largest network, which serves more than 400 million consumers in 26 countries, Elering notes.

The European Union has allocated about €1.2 billion. This amount covers up to 75 percent of the project’s costs.