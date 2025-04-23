18:35
Kyrgyzstan and Islamic Development Bank discuss construction of Kambarata HPP-1

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser. The talks took place at the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The key topic of the meeting was the expansion of partnership between Kyrgyzstan and the IsDB in priority areas of development — energy and providing the population with clean water.

Particular attention was paid to the project on construction of Kambarata HPP-1. The project is a key element in achieving energy independence of the Kyrgyz Republic and stabilizing the water and energy balance in Central Asia.

Adylbek Kasymaliev informed the President of the IsDB about the preparations for the implementation of the project, including the completion of the feasibility study and work on the intergovernmental agreement with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser confirmed the IsDB’s readiness to further deepen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan. He emphasized the importance of projects aimed at improving the living standards of the population, ensuring energy security and sustainable development of the country.

The head of the IsDB also proposed creating joint technical groups from representatives of the state bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Islamic Development Bank for more effective work in promising areas of partnership.

A ceremony of signing bilateral documents was held at the end of the meeting.
