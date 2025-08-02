20:01
USD 87.45
EUR 99.75
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan to receive grant and loan from IsDB for Smart-Ed project

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed the law on ratification of agreements between Kyrgyzstan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on Smart-Ed project.

These documents provide for:

  • Grant technical assistance of $15 million;
  • Additional grant of $250,000;
  • Loan of $10 million, which will be provided through the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development.

The project is aimed at improving children’s access to inclusive education and improving its quality and includes:

  • Development of inclusive education infrastructure;
  • Increasing the system’s capacity to implement inclusive approaches;
  • Training and retraining of teachers, who will be provided with laptops;
  • Updating national-level teaching and methodological complexes to improve access to inclusive education for all children in Kyrgyzstan.

The Ministry of Finance is obliged to notify the IsDB of the completion of all necessary domestic procedures. The law will come into force in 10 days after publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/338341/
views: 151
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis get opportunity to impose self-ban on loans
New online school Tunguch to be launched in Kyrgyzstan on September 1
6,000 farmers receive loans under Financing of Agriculture project
Kyrgyzstan and Russia intend to synchronize educational space
No significant differences between school curricula in Kyrgyzstan and Russia
Corruption in universities: Over 13,000 students expelled in Osh
Third round of university admissions begins in Kyrgyzstan
Results of transition to 12-year education will be in 15 years — ministry
About 1,000 students expelled from Issyk-Kul universities after SCNS inspection
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan about features of Singapore's education model
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms
2 August, Saturday
19:04
Kyrgyz Health Ministry asks Qatar for support in repairing psychiatric hospitals Kyrgyz Health Ministry asks Qatar for support in repair...
18:50
U17 World Wrestling Championships: Asema Asangarieva wins bronze
18:41
30 goitered gazelles released into the wild in Issyk-Kul region
18:35
AI helps Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan predict mountain lake outbursts
18:27
Kyrgyzstan to receive grant and loan from IsDB for Smart-Ed project