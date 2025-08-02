Kyrgyzstan to receive grant and loan from IsDB for Smart-Ed project

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed the law on ratification of agreements between Kyrgyzstan and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on Smart-Ed project.

These documents provide for:

Grant technical assistance of $15 million;

Additional grant of $250,000;

Loan of $10 million, which will be provided through the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development.

The project is aimed at improving children’s access to inclusive education and improving its quality and includes:

Development of inclusive education infrastructure;

Increasing the system’s capacity to implement inclusive approaches;

Training and retraining of teachers, who will be provided with laptops;

Updating national-level teaching and methodological complexes to improve access to inclusive education for all children in Kyrgyzstan.

The Ministry of Finance is obliged to notify the IsDB of the completion of all necessary domestic procedures. The law will come into force in 10 days after publication.