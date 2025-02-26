11:52
Poddubny Wrestling League: Aiperi Medet kyzy defeats her opponent

A large professional wrestling tournament PWL 8, organized by the Poddubny Wrestling League, is taking place in Almaty. The live broadcast is available at the link.

In the weight category up to 76 kilograms, Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy defeated her opponent Zhamilya Bakbergenova from Kazakhstan — 5:1.

The opponent of another representative of the Kyrgyz Republic, Akzhol Makhmudov, will be Ibrahim Ghanem from France.

In total, 19 wrestlers from 11 countries are taking part in the Professional Wrestling League 8 tournament in Almaty.

Poddubny Wrestling League is a professional wrestling league attracting the best athletes in the world and having a record prize pool.
