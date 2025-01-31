17:16
USD 87.45
EUR 91.14
RUB 0.89
English

Kyrgyzstanis live two years longer than a decade ago

Over the past 10 years, Kyrgyzstanis’ life expectancy has increased by two years. Data of the Ministry of Health, presented at a board meeting, say.

According to the ministry, the average life expectancy in the republic in 2024 was 72.1 years. Women in the country live about eight years longer than men—76.6 years compared to 68.3 years.

Previously, Japanese researchers found out that men and women require different diets for longevity: women should eat more healthy fats and limit carbohydrates. Men should reduce fat intake and increase carbohydrate consumption.
link: https://24.kg/english/318573/
views: 134
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan ready to become model on active longevity issues
Kyrgyzstan develops concept on prolonging active longevity
Life expectancy increases in Kyrgyzstan
Average life expectancy in Kyrgyzstan - one of the lowest in Central Asia
Women in Kyrgyzstan have more chances to live up to pension than men
Popular
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name
31 January, Friday
17:07
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our goal is to integrate AI into government processes Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our goal is to integrate AI into go...
16:57
Mikhail Mishustin promises cheap, fast Internet throughout EAEU
16:12
Kyrgyzstanis live two years longer than a decade ago
16:02
Most El Aman state pharmacies operate at a loss — Alymkadyr Beishenaliev
15:51
Kyrgyzfarmatsiya needs 3.5 billion soms to solve medicines shortage