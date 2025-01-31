Kyrgyzstanis live two years longer than a decade ago

Over the past 10 years, Kyrgyzstanis’ life expectancy has increased by two years. Data of the Ministry of Health, presented at a board meeting, say.

According to the ministry, the average life expectancy in the republic in 2024 was 72.1 years. Women in the country live about eight years longer than men—76.6 years compared to 68.3 years.

Previously, Japanese researchers found out that men and women require different diets for longevity: women should eat more healthy fats and limit carbohydrates. Men should reduce fat intake and increase carbohydrate consumption.