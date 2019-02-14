Average life expectancy in Kyrgyzstan - one of the lowest in Central Asia

An average life expectancy in Kyrgyzstan is one of the lowest in Central Asia — 70.9 years. The Global Burden of Disease study, published by the medical journal Lancet, says.

The situation is worse only in Turkmenistan, where the life expectancy is 70.4 years.

An average duration of life in Uzbekistan is the longest in Central Asia — 73.8 years.

The average life expectancy in Tajikistan is 73.7 years, in Kazakhstan — 72.4 years.

According to the researchers, Hong Kong has the best life expectancy indicator — 84.3 years, Japan — 83.8 years, Italy — 83.5 years.

As the study says, the life expectancy of men in the world increased from 48 to 70.5 years, women — from 53 to 76 year from 1950 to 2017.