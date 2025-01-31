15:45
Former MP and land mafia organizer detained in Uzgen

Security services detained a former deputy of Bash-Dobo rural area of Uzgen district and one of the organizers of the land mafia. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

From 2019 to 2021, the deputy of Bash-Dobo rural area, having entered into a preliminary conspiracy with local officials, deliberately falsified lists of citizens in need of land plots, signed them retroactively, then transferred them to the archive, Department of Architecture and Cadastre of Uzgen district.

As a result, using forged documents in 2021, by a government decree, 22 hectares of land in Uzgen district of Osh region were transformed from the category of agricultural land into the category of «land of settlements».

Former deputy of the local council S.M.T., former head of Bash-Dobo rural area U.Y.D., acting lawyer of the mentioned rural area I.I.A., their accomplice N.M.M. and organizer of the land mafia A.B.K. were detained on suspicion of committing the crime. All of them were placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS.

The SCNS noted that investigative measures to identify other persons involved continue.
