Capsule laid at construction site of solar power plant in Kemin

During a working visit to Chui region, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, took part in the ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of a solar power plant in Kemin district.

He noted that the project is a step towards the country’s energy independence. He also emphasized that the Kyrgyz Republic continues to use hydroelectric power plants built during the Soviet period, but intends to introduce modern energy sources, such as solar power plants.

«The population is growing, and the demand for electricity is increasing, so we are starting the construction of this solar power plant,» the head of the Cabinet said.

The solar power plant with a capacity of 100 megawatts will generate 155 million kilowatt-hours per year, which will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 140,000 tons and coal consumption by 50,000 tons annually. About 500 jobs will be created during the construction.