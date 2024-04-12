Construction of solar power plant begins in Balykchy

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov laid a capsule at the construction site of a solar power plant with a capacity of 400 megawatts in Kara-Talaa area of Balykchy city, Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to Akylbek Japarov, large-scale projects in the energy sector have begun in Kyrgyzstan over the past two years — the construction of Kambarata HPP 1, Kulanak HPP, Bala-Saruu HPP and hundreds of small hydroelectric power stations.

Our goal is to achieve energy independence. Akylbek Japarov

«The first stage on Kambarata HPP 1 has been completed, and the updating of the feasibility study has begun to date. Kyrgyzstan will build Kambarata HPP 1 and become the largest hydropower state in the region. The use of solar, wind and biogas technologies is one of the main priorities of the Cabinet of Ministers,» said the head of the Cabinet.

He noted that the Chinese company Fortis Kg, Molin Energy plans to invest $400 million in the construction of a solar power plant.

«We hope that the solar station will begin to operate successfully in a year and a half,» Akylbek Japarov said.