18:52
USD 87.45
EUR 90.05
RUB 0.85
English

End-of-year Kyrgyz language exams introduced in schools of Kyrgyzstan

Written and oral end-of-year (transfer from class to class) exams in Kyrgyz language are introduced in general education organizations of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to the ministry, based on the results of the 2024/25 academic year, students of grades 5-6 of all general education organizations of the republic, regardless of the form of ownership and language of instruction, and from the 2025/26 academic year students of grades 7-8 and 10 will take written and oral end-of-year (transfer from class to class) exams in this subject.

Recall, students of grades 9 and 11 take the state exam in the Kyrgyz language.

The exams are organized by the Department for the Development of Education Quality under the Ministry of Education and Science.

The exam will consist of three subtests: vocabulary-grammar, reading and comprehension, writing. Preliminary trial tests will be available for students.

The end-of-year exams are introduced in accordance with the constitutional Law «On the state language of the Kyrgyz Republic» and the resolution of the Parliament «On issues of the state language and language policy in the Kyrgyz Republic».

It should be noted that the Kyrgyz language test has become mandatory for applicants entering higher education institutions based on the results of the All-Republican Testing since 2024. Last year, the results did not affect the results of the competition for admission to universities. The state language test was conducted in 2024 in order to determine the level of its knowledge by applicants.

The Ministry of Education has not yet reported whether there will be any changes for applicants in 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/317187/
views: 179
Print
Related
Four cartoons in Kyrgyz language produced in Kyrgyzstan every year
Kyrgyz language through gestures and dactylic alphabet - new project
NTRK to shoot animated series for teaching Kyrgyz language for 23 million soms
Kyrgyz language textbook published in Tokyo
National Commission proposes to fine those who do not speak Kyrgyz language
State language transfer exam postponed to next academic year in Kyrgyzstan
Schoolchildren to pass transfer Kyrgyz language exam in May
Parliamentary speaker proposes blocking foreign language content for children
Cabinet Chairman meets with Open AI Vice President Arka Dhar
Russian-Kyrgyz dictionary of legislative terms being developed in Parliament
Popular
ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+ ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+
Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces simplified visa procedures for foreigners from January 22 Kyrgyzstan introduces simplified visa procedures for foreigners from January 22
18 January, Saturday
16:43
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by...
16:33
Tax Service inspector detained while taking bribe of 500,000 soms
16:19
Japanese company ready to train up to 100 interns from Kyrgyzstan
16:08
End-of-year Kyrgyz language exams introduced in schools of Kyrgyzstan
15:55
Sapat schools: Maarif Foundation promises to attract $2.5 million in investments