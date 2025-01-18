End-of-year Kyrgyz language exams introduced in schools of Kyrgyzstan

Written and oral end-of-year (transfer from class to class) exams in Kyrgyz language are introduced in general education organizations of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to the ministry, based on the results of the 2024/25 academic year, students of grades 5-6 of all general education organizations of the republic, regardless of the form of ownership and language of instruction, and from the 2025/26 academic year students of grades 7-8 and 10 will take written and oral end-of-year (transfer from class to class) exams in this subject.

Recall, students of grades 9 and 11 take the state exam in the Kyrgyz language.

The exams are organized by the Department for the Development of Education Quality under the Ministry of Education and Science.

The exam will consist of three subtests: vocabulary-grammar, reading and comprehension, writing. Preliminary trial tests will be available for students.

The end-of-year exams are introduced in accordance with the constitutional Law «On the state language of the Kyrgyz Republic» and the resolution of the Parliament «On issues of the state language and language policy in the Kyrgyz Republic».

It should be noted that the Kyrgyz language test has become mandatory for applicants entering higher education institutions based on the results of the All-Republican Testing since 2024. Last year, the results did not affect the results of the competition for admission to universities. The state language test was conducted in 2024 in order to determine the level of its knowledge by applicants.

The Ministry of Education has not yet reported whether there will be any changes for applicants in 2025.