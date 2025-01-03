Kassym-Jomart Tokayev denies rumors of premature end to his presidential term

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has denied rumors about the premature termination of his presidential term and intentions to amend the Constitution to participate in elections in 2026. In an interview with Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper, he emphasized that the provision limiting the president to a single seven-year term is immutable and not subject to change.

Tokayev stated that arbitrary amendments to the Constitution on such fundamental issues are impossible and contradict the goals of the constitutional reform aimed at reducing super-presidential powers.

His press secretary, Berik Uali, also confirmed that Tokayev’s term will end in November 2029, in accordance with current legislation.

The statement came in response to reports from some foreign media on January 3, claiming that Tokayev’s term would expire in 2026.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was first elected president of Kazakhstan in early elections held on June 9, 2019.

In 2022, amendments to Kazakhstan’s Constitution limited the presidential term to a single seven-year period. Following these changes, Tokayev was re-elected in elections on November 20, 2022. His current term is set to end in 2029.