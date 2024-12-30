Celebrating New Year on Ala-Too Square: Festive program for December 31

The Bishkek City Hall has prepared a New Year’s program for city residents and guests of the capital, which will take place on December 31. The press service of the municipality reported.

The festive concert on the central Ala-Too Square will begin at 6 p.m.

A festive program with the participation of Russian pop stars — the popular singer Klava Koka and the legendary band «Diskoteka Avaria» awaits city residents and guests of the capital. Performances by favorite Kyrgyz pop stars are also expected.

Ala-Too Square will be decorated with colorful illumination, and guests will enjoy music, dancing and fun. The City Hall invites everyone to celebrate the New Year in the heart of the city with friends and family.

«Let’s make this night truly magical!» the organizers urge.