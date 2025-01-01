24.kg news agency wishes Kyrgyzstanis a Happy New Year!

The new year, 2025, has just come! The 24.kg news agency team congratulates its readers and all Kyrgyzstanis on this wonderful holiday!

The outgoing year was full of events, challenges and achievements. Thank you for your trust, attention, and kind words. Each of your reviews, each comment inspires us to work even better and faster.

May 2025 bring happiness, harmony, and comfort to your homes. May every morning start with a smile, and may all your dreams, even the boldest ones, come true.

We promise that in the new year we will continue to delight you with important and relevant news, remaining your reliable source of information.

May your year be filled with warmth, light, and positive changes!

With love and respect,

24.kg news agency team.