$175 million to be allocated for 3rd phase of Toktogul HPP rehabilitation

$ 175 million will be allocated for the third (final) phase of rehabilitation of Toktogul hydropower plant. Press service of Electric Stations JSC reported.

According to it, Almazbek Atambayev signed a law on the ratification of agreement on the financing between Kyrgyzstan and the Asian Development Bank.

110 out of $ 175 million will be allocated by the Asian Development Bank (60 million — a loan, 50 million — a grant) for a period of 40 years with an 8-year grace period at 1 percent per annum. $ 40 million will be allocated by the Eurasian Development Bank at 1 percent per annum for a period of 20 years and with 8 years of grace period. $ 25 million is the share of Kyrgyzstan.

«The first phase of the rehabilitation of HPP included replacement of 500 kV cable lines, generator switches, repair and restoration of other electromechanical equipment of the station. The second phase is the replacement of the second and fourth hydrounits. And the third includes restoration and replacement of the remaining first and third hydrounits," the ministry’s press service said.
