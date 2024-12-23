11:20
USD 87.00
EUR 90.41
RUB 0.84
English

Drones in Kazan: Consulate gives explanations to Kyrgyzstanis living in city

The Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kazan informs that the capital of Tatarstan was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) on the morning of December 21. The targets of the attack were mainly civilian infrastructure facilities, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan clarified.

According to official data, eight drones attacked residential areas and an industrial enterprise. According to preliminary data, there are no injured or deaths.

The Consulate General continues to monitor the situation and conduct information and outreach work among the citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the attack began at 7.40 a.m. and lasted until 9.20 a.m. (Moscow time). The strikes were carried out in three waves from different directions. Three UAVs were shot down by air defense systems, three more were suppressed by electronic warfare systems. Aircraft-type UAVs were used.
link: https://24.kg/english/315032/
views: 134
Print
Related
Turkish UAVs and kamikaze drones to be produced in Kazakhstan
Reconnaissance UAV made in Kyrgyzstan presented to Sadyr Japarov
SCNS comments on crash of UAV in Issyk-Kul region
UAV crash in Issyk-Kul region: Drills held at airport in Tamchi
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles training center opened at KSTU
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan opened in Kazan
President of Kyrgyzstan participates in opening of Games of Future in Kazan
New UAVs of Border Service demonstrated to President of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives UAVs to combat drug trafficking
Kyrgyzstan imported 52 UAVs since beginning of 2023
Popular
Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025 Electricity tariffs to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from May 1, 2025
Manas International Airport OJSC changed its name Manas International Airport OJSC changed its name
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
23 December, Monday
11:05
Situation in Ukraine: Donald Trump announces he awaits meeting with Putin Situation in Ukraine: Donald Trump announces he awaits...
10:51
Prisoners in Kyrgyzstan go on hunger strike, Penitentiary Service denies
10:39
Collection of income tax from gold mining companies exceeds 12.5 billion
10:23
Drones in Kazan: Consulate gives explanations to Kyrgyzstanis living in city
10:05
Kyrgyzstan’s company to supply drinking water to Uzbekistan
21 December, Saturday
15:43
Third People's Kurultai ends in Bishkek
15:40
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe