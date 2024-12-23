Drones in Kazan: Consulate gives explanations to Kyrgyzstanis living in city

The Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kazan informs that the capital of Tatarstan was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) on the morning of December 21. The targets of the attack were mainly civilian infrastructure facilities, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan clarified.

According to official data, eight drones attacked residential areas and an industrial enterprise. According to preliminary data, there are no injured or deaths.

The Consulate General continues to monitor the situation and conduct information and outreach work among the citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the attack began at 7.40 a.m. and lasted until 9.20 a.m. (Moscow time). The strikes were carried out in three waves from different directions. Three UAVs were shot down by air defense systems, three more were suppressed by electronic warfare systems. Aircraft-type UAVs were used.