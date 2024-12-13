11:28
CIS Council of Heads of Government in Moscow: Signed documents and decisions

A number of documents and decisions were signed following a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Moscow.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, in particular, the following documents were signed:

  • Agreement on cooperation between the CIS member states in the development of civil shipbuilding and the production of ship components;
  • Agreement on training personnel for the penitentiary services of the CIS member states;
  • Memorandum on cooperation between the CIS member states in the field of digital transformation of the transport complex;
  • Plan of priority events in the field of humanitarian cooperation of the CIS member states for 2025-2026;
  • On obstacles to mutual trade between the CIS member states;
  • On amendments to the CIS regulations governing the remuneration of employees of the CIS bodies financed from the single budget of the CIS bodies;
  • On financial support for the activities of the CIS bodies.
link: https://24.kg/english/314072/
