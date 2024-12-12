17:04
Security services detain ex-Emergencies Minister on suspicion of corruption

Security services detained a former official, who held high-ranking positions in various structures. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

He was the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, a deputy of the Parliament and the governor of Jalal-Abad region.

From December 1995 to April 1996, being the Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyztransavto state joint-stock company, with the assistance of certain officials, at the expense of state funds he acquired shares of Tokchuluk state joint stock company and subsequently illegally transferred real estate of the former Balykchy meat-packing plant into private ownership.

According to preliminary information, it is Urmanaev Sultan Isakovich.

According to the State Committee, to date, the total value of the said object is 626 million soms. At present, the involvement of other persons in the above-mentioned corruption scheme is being established and measures are being taken to return the illegally privatized property.
