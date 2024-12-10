“Single Permit” document to replace work visas for foreigners – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan is launching a «Single Permit» from January 1, 2025 within the framework of a pilot project.

According to the ministry, the «Single Permit» will replace the usual work permit and a work visa of the Kyrgyz Republic by providing services based on the «Single Window» principle.

From January 1, 2025, a foreign worker or his employer will be able to apply through «Electronic Visa» portal (www.evisa.e-gov.kg) immediately for the «Single Permit» without the need for separate registration of a quota for foreign labor and then a work visa.

«By combining the multi-step procedure into one single permit document, the timeframe of the entire procedure for issuing a permit document to a foreign worker is reduced to seven working days. Along with the launch of the pilot project, the commission review of the issue of distributing quotas for attracting foreign labor is abolished. Accordingly, employers have the opportunity to directly apply for the «Single Permit» for a particular foreign worker,» the statement says.

Payment for the «Single Permit» is charged when filing an application, which includes a single amount of the cost of a work visa and a one-year work permit.

In addition, in order to increase the responsibility of the inviting party and ensure the legality of the foreigner’s stay on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, the employer has to pay the amount of non-refundable guarantee fee.