13:48
USD 86.80
EUR 91.40
RUB 0.83
English

Large store and pharmacy burn down in Batken

A large store, a pharmacy and a small pavilion completely burned down in Batken. A reader reported to 24.kg news agency and sent a video from the scene.

The footage shows the store in flames — the first, second floors and the attic of the building are burning.

According to the reader, the fire broke out today, December 6, at about 5.30 a.m. By 9 a.m. it was completely extinguished. There are no casualties.

The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told 24.kg news agency that the fire was reported at 6.04 a.m. Four fire brigades were sent to extinguish it.
link: https://24.kg/english/313342/
views: 139
Print
Related
Police inspector awarded for saving two children from burning apartment
Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town
Fire breaks out in one of shopping centers in Bishkek, 150 people evacuated
Several shops burn down in Osh along with goods and cash
Cafe on fire in center of Bishkek
21 people die in fires in Kyrgyzstan for four months
Burning garbage at landfill: Kant Town Hall fined 28,000 soms
Fire in building under construction: Aalam Stroy LLC's license suspended
Three children killed in fire in Tash-Kumyr
Fire breaks out in 4th microdistrict of Bishkek, 10 people evacuated
Popular
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format
Bomb not found at Manas airport Bomb not found at Manas airport
6 December, Friday
13:40
EDB forecasts som exchange rate at 87-90 per $1 in 2025 EDB forecasts som exchange rate at 87-90 per $1 in 2025...
12:58
Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
12:33
Large store and pharmacy burn down in Batken
12:25
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
12:07
CSTO Secretary General announces Rubezh 2025 exercises in Kyrgyzstan