Large store and pharmacy burn down in Batken

A large store, a pharmacy and a small pavilion completely burned down in Batken. A reader reported to 24.kg news agency and sent a video from the scene.

The footage shows the store in flames — the first, second floors and the attic of the building are burning.

According to the reader, the fire broke out today, December 6, at about 5.30 a.m. By 9 a.m. it was completely extinguished. There are no casualties.

The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told 24.kg news agency that the fire was reported at 6.04 a.m. Four fire brigades were sent to extinguish it.