ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide additional financing for the project «Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Development Program in Naryn region». The agreement on additional financing was approved by the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan in the first reading.

The background statement to the draft law says that design and estimate documentation was prepared for 43 villages, and construction and installation works were carried out in 20 villages using funds previously allocated by the ADB. The money was not enough for the construction of water supply systems in 23 villages.

To complete the project, the ADB is ready to allocate additionally $32.35 million, of which $27 million will be provided as a loan and the rest as a grant.

It should be noted that the loan will be provided to Kyrgyzstan for 32 years with an eight-year grace period. The interest rate during the grace period will be 1 percent per annum, and after eight years — 1.5 percent.

The received money will be used for construction of new and rehabilitation of existing drinking water supply and water distribution systems.
