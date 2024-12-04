Kyrgyzstanis to compete at World Teqball Championship

Teqball players from Kyrgyzstan will take part in the World Championship, which will be held in Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) on December 4-8. The Teqball Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on Instagram.

The team includes Islam Daiyrbekov, Natalia Gaivoronskaya, Aidana Otorbaeva, Aitegin Erkinbekov, Dayana Dakenova.

Teqball is a young sport. It was invented in 2014 in Hungary by two football fans: Gabor Borsanyi and Viktor Huszar. The game resembles table tennis. A curved table and a ball similar to a football one are used, which can be hit with any part of the body except the hands. A single game involves two players, and a team game involves two, three or four players.