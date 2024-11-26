15:50
USD 86.79
EUR 90.83
RUB 0.84
English

Stalinkas and Khrushchevkas were designed for 50 years - Nurdan Oruntaev

The houses built in the USSR were designed for 50-70 years. The head of the State Construction Agency Nurdan Oruntaev said at a press conference.

According to him, the renovation project is still «all in words».

«The last houses were commissioned in the 1990s. It’s been 30 years now. There is no manager in Kyrgyzstan to monitor the quality of the houses. We are limited only to homeowner associations or house committees. These houses are falling into disrepair,» he said.

The state cannot risk the lives of people who live in houses without foundations, Nurdan Oruntaev said.

«In Stalinkas, for example, there are no foundations, and if there are any cataclysms, we risk the lives of these people,» the head of the State Construction Agency said.
link: https://24.kg/english/312285/
views: 162
Print
Related
Nurdan Oruntaev: The state will not force to demolish old houses
State Construction Agency tells about renovation program
Head of State Construction Agency plans to demolish Khrushchyovkas in Bishkek
38,000 Kyrgyzstanis on waiting list for housing
610 multi-storey buildings are being constructed in Kyrgyzstan — Tumanbaev
State Insurance Organization insures 200,000 residential premises
Construction of house for prosecutor's office employees, residents starts in Osh
State Mortgage Company starts construction of Yntymak complex in Bishkek
Residents of Mady village receive keys to new houses built by Tashiev’s son
Policemen with 20 years of service to be allowed to privatize service housing
Popular
Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster
BBC: Two companies from Kyrgyzstan supplied military optics to Russia BBC: Two companies from Kyrgyzstan supplied military optics to Russia
Queues at gas stations in Bishkek, oil traders explain why Queues at gas stations in Bishkek, oil traders explain why
Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt
26 November, Tuesday
15:28
Daniyar Tologon uulu reappointed head coach of national boxing team Daniyar Tologon uulu reappointed head coach of nationa...
15:21
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $92 million on foreign exchange market
15:11
Interior Ministry develops mobile app to combat domestic violence
14:58
Drug dealers with drugs for 700,000 soms detained in Bishkek
14:31
36-year-old man brutally beaten in Bishkek, suspect detained