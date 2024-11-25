12:11
Number of bank payment cards in circulation increases by 34.8 percent

The number of bank payment cards in circulation in Kyrgyzstan increased by 34.8 percent. The National Bank provided such data.

As of September 2024, there were 8,553.8 million bank cards in circulation. The growth reached 24.1 percent since January.

At the same time, there are 3,584,964 cards in the national Elcard system; in Elcard UPI — 2,900.

There are 4,968,818 cards in international systems (58.1 percent), of which VISA — 4,796,975 (56.1 percent); Masterсard — 66,058 (0.8 percent); Zolotaya Korona — 88,265 (1 percent); Union Pay International— 17,520 (0.2 percent).

At least 21 commercial banks provide services for issuing and acquiring bank payment cards of Elcard national payment system in the republic, international payment systems — 16 banks.
