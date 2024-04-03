Payment system of Kyrgyzstan stops servicing Mir cards

Interbank Processing Center CJSC (IPC) informs about the cessation of servicing of Mir bank cards in its infrastructure from April 5, 2024, the operator of the National Payment System of Kyrgyzstan Elcard said in a statement.

The servicing is terminated due to the termination of the relationship with the National Payment Card System JSC. The decision was made to minimize the risk of secondary sanctions.

In connection with the mutual termination of servicing of cards in each other’s payment systems, namely the servicing of cards of Mir payment system and partner payment systems in the network of the National Payment System Elcard (Elcard NPS) and cards of Elcard NPS in Mir Payment System, the following services will no longer be available to users:

Servicing of cards in acquiring devices (non-cash payments at POS terminals and cash withdrawal at ATMs);

Transfers from card to card;

E-commerce: Internet payments from cards to accounts of trade and service enterprises.

«Interbank Processing Center CJSC is taking all necessary measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the National Payment System and its complete security. Bank cards of Elcard NPS will continue to be serviced in all banking devices without any restrictions on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

On February 23, 2024, Office of Foreign Assets Control, a division of the U.S. Department of the Treasury responsible for control of foreign assets, imposed sanctions against National Payment Card System JSC, the card operator of Mir payment system.