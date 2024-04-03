13:04
USD 89.35
EUR 95.88
RUB 0.97
English

Payment system of Kyrgyzstan stops servicing Mir cards

Interbank Processing Center CJSC (IPC) informs about the cessation of servicing of Mir bank cards in its infrastructure from April 5, 2024, the operator of the National Payment System of Kyrgyzstan Elcard said in a statement.

The servicing is terminated due to the termination of the relationship with the National Payment Card System JSC. The decision was made to minimize the risk of secondary sanctions.

In connection with the mutual termination of servicing of cards in each other’s payment systems, namely the servicing of cards of Mir payment system and partner payment systems in the network of the National Payment System Elcard (Elcard NPS) and cards of Elcard NPS in Mir Payment System, the following services will no longer be available to users:

  • Servicing of cards in acquiring devices (non-cash payments at POS terminals and cash withdrawal at ATMs);
  • Transfers from card to card;
  • E-commerce: Internet payments from cards to accounts of trade and service enterprises.

«Interbank Processing Center CJSC is taking all necessary measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the National Payment System and its complete security. Bank cards of Elcard NPS will continue to be serviced in all banking devices without any restrictions on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

On February 23, 2024, Office of Foreign Assets Control, a division of the U.S. Department of the Treasury responsible for control of foreign assets, imposed sanctions against National Payment Card System JSC, the card operator of Mir payment system.
link: https://24.kg/english/290617/
views: 137
Print
Related
Armenia imposes restrictions on accepting Mir cards
6.3 million bank cards used in Kyrgyzstan
Tourists to have opportunity to obtain bank card in Russia
Issue of Islamic payment cards to be allowed in Kyrgyzstan
Number of Visa cards in Kyrgyzstan increases 1.6 times in 2022
Number of bank cards issued in 2022 in CIS significantly grows
More than 5 million payment cards to be issued in Kyrgyzstan by 2027
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan: Problems with servicing of Mir cards are temporary
Number of bank cards issued in Kyrgyzstan increases by 33.1 percent
Two more banks in Kyrgyzstan suspend servicing of Mir cards
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 28.37 more kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 28.37 more kilometers of state border
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Name of ninth suspect announced Terrorist attack in Moscow: Name of ninth suspect announced
Kyrgyzstan's GDP per capita reaches $1,900 in 2023 Kyrgyzstan's GDP per capita reaches $1,900 in 2023
3 April, Wednesday
12:37
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstani detained for justifying terrorism Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstani detained for ju...
12:14
EU Delegation to KR: Adoption of legislation on NGOs is a worrying development
12:03
Payment system of Kyrgyzstan stops servicing Mir cards
11:49
Chinese TBEA company to carry out repairs at Bishkek HPP again
11:37
Fire at Istanbul nightclub kills 29 people
2 April, Tuesday
18:14
Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia plan cooperation in production of gold items