Number of bank cards in Kyrgyzstan increased by almost 31 percent for year

The number of bank cards in Kyrgyzstan has increased by almost 31 percent for a year. The press service of the National Bank reported.

As of July 1, 2024, the total number of bank payment cards in circulation reached 7,984.9 million cards. At least 3,584.2 million of them are Elcard cards (44.9 percent), and 4,400.8 million are cards of international payment systems (55.1 percent). Compared to the same period last year, the number of cards increased by 30.8 percent, and since the beginning of the current year — by 15.9 percent.