11:19
USD 89.35
EUR 97.03
RUB 0.97
English

Akylbek Japarov comments on cessation of servicing of Mir cards

Deputy Gulya Kozhokulova asked the head of the Cabinet about disabling the Mir payment system at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, servicing of Mir cards is stopped ahead of the tourist season. She noted that this year Kyrgyzstan hopes to welcome about 2 million tourists.

«What should we do being aware of the fact that Russia is our historical, strategic ally. Don’t you think that such a measure will harm our Russian-Kyrgyz economic ties? What should our garment workers, who send products to Russia, do and how will payments be made now?» the deputy addressed the Chairman of the Cabinet.

Akylbek Japarov responded that this was expected from the moment sanctions were introduced against Russia.

«This is not the last sanction, but, unfortunately, the Interbank Processing Center has software and services provided by a Latvian company. It sent a letter that if actions with Mir card are not suspended, it will turn off the Interbank Processing Center. Therefore, we have now temporarily suspended the work of the system. We have a number of mechanisms and activities that cannot be discussed here. We are in a single economic space. We receive $2.5 billion annually from migrants. Our Western partners know about this. In April I will have a series of meetings in Washington, where I will also try to explain the situation that we cannot completely stop our trade and economic relations with Russia. Unfortunately, sanctioned companies pose a threat to our monetary system. We have to act carefully. We will think what to do next within the EAEU,» the head of the Cabinet said.

«Elcard is serviced at the Interbank Processing Center—more than 4 million cards of Kyrgyzstanis. Unfortunately, this is not our war, but national interests will be defended in any case. We will try to secure our economy,» Akylbek Japarov emphasized.

According to him, only 4 percent of tourists had Mir cards in 2023.

It was announced on April 2 that the payment system of Kyrgyzstan would stop servicing Mir cards. The servicing was ceased due to the termination of relations with National Payment Card System JSC. The decision was made to minimize the risk of secondary sanctions.
link: https://24.kg/english/290826/
views: 154
Print
Related
Cessation of servicing of Mir cards: What services are still available
Payment system of Kyrgyzstan stops servicing Mir cards
Armenia imposes restrictions on accepting Mir cards
6.3 million bank cards used in Kyrgyzstan
Tourists to have opportunity to obtain bank card in Russia
Issue of Islamic payment cards to be allowed in Kyrgyzstan
Number of Visa cards in Kyrgyzstan increases 1.6 times in 2022
Number of bank cards issued in 2022 in CIS significantly grows
More than 5 million payment cards to be issued in Kyrgyzstan by 2027
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan: Problems with servicing of Mir cards are temporary
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
5 April, Friday
10:14
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in theater festival in Portugal Kyrgyzstanis to participate in theater festival in Por...
10:08
Manas Airport securities transferred to highest category
09:59
Russian Film Festival to be held in Bishkek and Osh cities
09:53
Exhibition of Eurasian Education takes place in Bishkek
09:45
Akylbek Japarov comments on cessation of servicing of Mir cards
4 April, Thursday
18:04
Akylbek Japarov calls on migrants to comply with laws of host country
17:57
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team returns to top 100 in FIFA ranking
16:38
Number of cryptocurrency mining farms increases in Kyrgyzstan
16:32
New roads and bridge to appear in southern part of Bishkek