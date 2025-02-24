Number of bank cards in Kyrgyzstan increased by almost 31 percent for year

The number of bank payment cards in circulation in Kyrgyzstan is 9,184.9 million. According to the National Bank, compared to the same period in 2023, their number increased by 33.3 percent.

Of the total number, 3,651,617 (39.8 percent) are cards of the national Elcard system.

Cards of international payment systems remain the most popular among Kyrgyzstanis — 5,533,235 (60.2 percent), including VISA, Masterсard, Zolotaya Korona and Union Pay International.

Services for issuing and acquiring of bank payment cards of Elcard national payment system are provided by 21 commercial banks, international payment systems — 17 banks.