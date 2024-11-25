Salary of law enforcement personnel will be increased – Kamchybek Tashiev

A new building of the Department of Internal Affairs was opened in Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev took part in the ceremony.

He noted that the material and technical base of law enforcement agencies is being updated throughout the republic, and reminded police officers of their main task — to justify the trust of the people, observe the law and reduce crime.

Kamchybek Tashiev stated that the fight against lawbreakers in the ranks of law enforcement agencies will be carried out constantly. «All those who violate the law, be they employees of security agencies, prosecution agencies, or courts, will be held accountable. When you put on a police uniform, you must deserve it,» he said.

The SCNS head informed about the reconstruction of buildings of all district departments of internal affairs in the country, emphasizing that the conditions of service will be improved. He also added that salary of law enforcement personnel will be increased.