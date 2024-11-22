11:57
English

Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan increases by 4.2 percent

Industrial products worth 453,542.6 billion soms were produced in Kyrgyzstan for the first ten months of 2024. The National Statistical Committee data say.

The index of actual volume compared to the same period last year reached 105.3 percent, and by September 2024 — 96.8 percent. In October, industrial production worth 59,491.4 billion soms was produced.

According to the CIS Statistical Committee, in January-September 2024, industrial production in the CIS countries increased by an average of 4.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Growth was registered in:

  • Azerbaijan — 1.3 percent;
  • Armenia — 12.6 percent;
  • Belarus — 6.4 percent;
  • Kazakhstan — 3.1 percent;
  • Kyrgyzstan — 4.2 percent;
  • Russia — 4.4 percent;
  • Tajikistan — 15.3 percent;
  • Uzbekistan — 7 percent.
