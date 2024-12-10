Production of medical ethyl alcohol launched in Kyrgyzstan

Production of medical ethyl alcohol has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev visited Aidanpharma pharmaceutical plant, which was previously transferred to state ownership.

He familiarized himself with the launch of production of medical ethyl alcohol with a concentration of 95 percent, which will be used for the needs of healthcare organizations in the country.

«For the republic, where more than 90 percent of the pharmaceutical market is occupied by imported products, it is important to develop our own production of medicines and medical products,» the Minister of Health said.

According to him, it is important to modernize the enterprise, broaden the range and increase production volumes to meet the needs of the domestic market.

Expanding the range and increasing the volume of production are aimed at meeting the needs of the domestic market and implementing import substitution tasks.

Plant Director Omurbek Asanov reported that 120 types of pills and capsules, 20 types of ointments and 10 types of syrups and suspensions have been submitted for registration to the Department of Medicines and Medical Products, which will significantly expand the product line.