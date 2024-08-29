15:22
Study on migration of citizens conducted in Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Polotova discussed issues of labor migration management with Ursulla Keller, Regional Adviser on Migration in Central Asia. The press service of the ministry reported.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Switzerland to the Kyrgyz Republic Olivier Bangerter and the head of the Office of the International Organization for Migration in the Kyrgyz Republic Bermet Moldobaeva.

The purpose of the meeting was joint work within the framework of Labor Migration Management Program in Central Asia. Ursulla Keller leads this project, funded by Switzerland.

Zhyldyz Polotova noted that today most people use social media and information from acquaintances to plan migration. Informal employment channels contribute to involvement in informal employment and increase the risks of abuse and exploitation both during employment and in the process of work.

The minister told that a study is being conducted throughout the country as part of the Labor Migration Management Program, which will last until May 2026.

«During this time, we have conducted two rounds of a baseline assessment of mobility in Kyrgyzstan in order to track information on the geographic distribution of workers and returning migrants, reasons for migration, countries of return and periods of migration,» she emphasized.

Answering Ursulla Keller’s questions about the reintegration of labor migrants, the Minister of Labor noted that both jobs and opportunities for entrepreneurship are being created in the country.

«Following the instructions of the Cabinet of Ministers, 250,000 jobs will be created by the end of the year, of which 38,000 will be created by the Ministry of Labor. A hotline has been opened with specific vacancies for each district. The ministry provides opportunities for free vocational training and advanced training in 125 professions, there is an opportunity for paid youth internships,» Zhyldyz Polotova said.

She added that, within the framework of the Social Contract program, more than 22,000 low-income families have started their own businesses since 2022.
