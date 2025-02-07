Over 500 licenses for provision of communication services issued in Kyrgyzstan

At least 341 communication operators have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of December 31, 2024, who received 532 licenses for various types of activities. Materials of the Service for Regulation and Supervision in the Communications Industry say.

The largest number of licenses were issued to companies providing electrical communication services — 157, including local, international and long-distance telephone communications (15 licenses each), as well as:

Telematic services (80);

Services for the distribution of television and radio programs (74);

Mobile radiotelephone services (7).

A total of 152 licenses were issued for the use of the radio frequency spectrum, 96 — for data transmission, and 8 — for electronic (virtual) casinos. Additionally, two licenses were granted for the identification of international mobile device codes, which are necessary for monitoring the import and operation of equipment.