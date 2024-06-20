11:21
Voluntary declaration of assets to be extended until the end of 2024

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Amendments to the Law «On Voluntary Legalization and Amnesty of Assets of Individuals.» The press service of the head of state reported.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on June 6.

«The goal is to attract the property and income of individuals into legal economic turnover by creating a legal mechanism for legalization through the voluntary declaration of their assets by individuals, to increase domestic and foreign investment, to reduce the share of the shadow economy, to provide guarantees for the safety of assets and the protection of their owners from persecution by government agencies,» the law says.

The document provides for the extension of the deadline for voluntary declaration of assets until December 31.

The term of voluntary declaration of assets is from June 9, 2023 to December 31, 2024 inclusive. It is also provided that private notaries have the right to perform notarial acts to certify special declarations of assets of an individual.

In addition, the regulatory legal act prohibits the use against the subject of the declaration of legal norms that contradict the Law «On Voluntary Legalization and Amnesty of Assets of Individuals.» The guarantees established by the Law «On Voluntary Legalization and Amnesty of Assets of Individuals» are not subject to revision.
