National Bank's assets in gold estimated at 169.8 billion soms

As a result of April 2024, the National Bank’s assets in gold were estimated at 169.8 billion soms. The website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Since the beginning of the year, the figure has increased by 42,386.9 billion soms. In 2023, the volume of assets in gold was half as much.

In addition, non-monetary gold and gold reserves of the National Bank are estimated at 128,131.1 billion soms. Since the beginning of the year they have grown by 145.6 million. Compared to 2023, the figure decreased by 39.8 billion soms.