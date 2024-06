About 30 people were evacuated from an apartment building, near which a barn burned down. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to preliminary information, 350 square meters burned down.

«The fire spread from the barn to the roof of a three-storey house. The fire is still being extinguished,» the ministry noted.

Th barn caught fire on Tynystanov street in Bishkek. Two fire brigades are working.