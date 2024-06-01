12:58
Akylbek Japarov: President's team stopped national humiliation

Sadyr Japarov’s team has finally stopped national humiliation and returned Kumtor to the people. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said, speaking at a meeting of the Academic Council of the Osh State University.

He noted that if for the previous 20 years of operation of the mine by Centerra Kyrgyzstan received a maximum of $80 million in the form of dividends, the first year of nationalization of the deposit yielded five times more net profit.

The slogan of the people’s power: «Don’t steal yourself, don’t let others steal.» This is honest power! But we are also effective managers.

Akylbek Japarov

According to him, «large and small businesses do not yet understand well that their civic duty is to pay taxes on time and in full, but it becomes a recognized and mandatory condition.»

«We all want to live in a prosperous state. Therefore, each of us is obliged to live according to the law and fulfill our obligations,» the head of the Cabinet said.

He noted that this is the reason for the unprecedented economic growth, massive construction of social facilities and improvement of infrastructure, increase in wages, benefits and pensions.

No one believed, but the people’s power has fulfilled its obligation to raise pensions to the subsistence level: from October 1, no pension in the country will not be lower than 6,900 soms.

Akylbek Japarov

«Compare this with the fact that two years ago hundreds of thousands of our pensioners received 1,500-2,000 soms. Without false modesty, I, as an economist and public finance specialist, am very proud of our team, who was able to achieve such results,» he added.

The official assured that another indisputable sign of the establishment of people’s power is the dismantling of corruption and the elimination of organized crime.

«You remember how in the previous years the role and place of organized crime in the republic was indisputable. Every time the state was overturned by the so-called people’s revolutions, the «mafia enforcers» became stronger. Against the background of confusion and unrest, when the official authorities, law enforcement agencies, and judicial institutions could not guarantee security and justice, this vacuum of powerlessness was filled by bandits. Moreover, one cannot help but admit that with the general corruption and corruption of public authorities, people often, having lost hope, sought justice from bandits,» he added.
