03:00
USD 87.70
EUR 95.02
RUB 0.97
English

Heating and hot water tariffs to change in Kyrgyzstan from June 1

Heating tariffs will change in Kyrgyzstan from June 1. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, signed a decree amending the decree on medium-term tariff policy of the Kyrgyz Republic for heat energy and hot water supply for 2021-2025.

It is noted that this is done in order to introduce the principles of self-sufficiency of the energy sector and annual improvement of key performance indicators in conditions of money shortage, as well as to reduce cross-subsidization between different categories of consumers.

According to the introduced amendments, for household consumers (population), whose living space exceeds 80 square meters, tariffs will be applied at the level of heat energy cost for each square meter of excess from the social norm (80 square meters).

In addition, the hot water tariff for heat supply organizations according to metering devices and the consumption norm for all groups of consumers is set individually, based on the tariff for hot water.

The cost of heat energy within the social norm, as well as above the social norm, is indicated as a separate line in the bills for payment issued by the heat supply organization to the consumer.

It should be noted that tariffs are not indicated in the resolution, only formulas for calculating the specific heat consumption are given.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that the tariffs of the social norm for residential users in case of adoption of the amendments will be at the level of:

  • 2024: 1,560 soms/Gcal, taking into account the tariff increase by 25 percent;
  • 2025: 1,950 soms/Gcal, taking into account the tariff increase by 25 percent.

The decree comes into force from June 1, 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/295540/
views: 311
Print
Related
Energy Ministry proposes to revise heating and hot water tariffs
Kyrgyzteploenergo state enterprise to be reorganized by presidential decree
Sadyr Japarov instructs to transfer heat supply facilities to local authorities
President instructs to decide on timing of abolition of heating subsidies
Heating shutdown in Bishkek: Some districts have no hot water
Heating to be turned off in Bishkek today
Heating season ends in Osh city
Number of private gas boiler houses increased in Bishkek
Complete stop of Bishkek HPP and Bishkekteploset for repairs planned this year
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Hot water and heat supply resumed in full
Popular
Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan
Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village
Man wanted by Interpol of Mongolia for raping teenager detained in Bishkek Man wanted by Interpol of Mongolia for raping teenager detained in Bishkek
Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan
31 May, Friday
17:56
Cynical people - Akylbek Japarov about those saying about authoritarian power Cynical people - Akylbek Japarov about those saying abo...
17:08
Kyrgyzstanis can fly within Kyrgyzstan with digital ID
16:23
National Football Development Program developed in Kyrgyzstan
16:17
SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani planning to participate in terrorist attack in Europe
15:57
Culture Ministry officials embezzle money of World Nomad Games participants