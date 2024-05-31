Heating and hot water tariffs to change in Kyrgyzstan from June 1

Heating tariffs will change in Kyrgyzstan from June 1. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, signed a decree amending the decree on medium-term tariff policy of the Kyrgyz Republic for heat energy and hot water supply for 2021-2025.

It is noted that this is done in order to introduce the principles of self-sufficiency of the energy sector and annual improvement of key performance indicators in conditions of money shortage, as well as to reduce cross-subsidization between different categories of consumers.

According to the introduced amendments, for household consumers (population), whose living space exceeds 80 square meters, tariffs will be applied at the level of heat energy cost for each square meter of excess from the social norm (80 square meters).

In addition, the hot water tariff for heat supply organizations according to metering devices and the consumption norm for all groups of consumers is set individually, based on the tariff for hot water.

The cost of heat energy within the social norm, as well as above the social norm, is indicated as a separate line in the bills for payment issued by the heat supply organization to the consumer.

It should be noted that tariffs are not indicated in the resolution, only formulas for calculating the specific heat consumption are given.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that the tariffs of the social norm for residential users in case of adoption of the amendments will be at the level of:

2024: 1,560 soms/Gcal, taking into account the tariff increase by 25 percent;

2025: 1,950 soms/Gcal, taking into account the tariff increase by 25 percent.

The decree comes into force from June 1, 2024.