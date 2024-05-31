Deputy dean of university in Osh takes bribes from students during exams

Deputy dean of one of the universities in Osh city was detained for extortion during state exams. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.
According to it, facts of systematic extortion from students of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek International University named after B. Sydykov by the teaching staff were revealed.
A criminal case was initiated under Article 343 «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Deputy dean was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS.
Operational and investigative measures continue to collect and document evidence regarding other persons involved in the corruption scheme.