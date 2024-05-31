14:56
USD 87.70
EUR 94.85
RUB 0.98
English

Deputy dean of university in Osh takes bribes from students during exams

Deputy dean of one of the universities in Osh city was detained for extortion during state exams. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to it, facts of systematic extortion from students of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek International University named after B. Sydykov by the teaching staff were revealed.

From May 27 to 29, state exams in the history of Kyrgyzstan were held at the Faculty of Humanities and Pedagogy. Deputy dean of the faculty, having entered into a conspiracy with commission members, created artificial barriers for students and demanded 1,500 soms from each. According to preliminary estimates, they collected about 300,000 soms for two exam days.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 343 «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Deputy dean was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS.

Operational and investigative measures continue to collect and document evidence regarding other persons involved in the corruption scheme.
link: https://24.kg/english/295479/
views: 222
Print
Related
Investigator of Internal Affairs Department of Nookat district detained
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles training center opened at KSTU
Captain of Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan detained for extortion
Kyrgyzstanis kidnap, extort 800,000 rubles from man in St. Petersburg
International Medical University lecturer detained for extortion
Kyrgyzstani detained in Jalal-Abad for extortion of money from foreigner
Crime group members extort money from local government officials in Osh region
Another investigator detained on suspicion of extortion
Kamchybek Tashiev: SCNS employee extorting money from entrepreneurs detained
Another employee of Accounts Chamber detained for extortion in Bishkek
Popular
Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan
Central Asia increasingly feeling consequences of climate change Central Asia increasingly feeling consequences of climate change
World Bank to allocate $52.4 million to Kyrgyzstan for landscape restoration World Bank to allocate $52.4 million to Kyrgyzstan for landscape restoration
Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village
31 May, Friday
14:26
Hajj 2024: First group of pilgrims from Osh leaves for Saudi Arabia Hajj 2024: First group of pilgrims from Osh leaves for...
14:16
13-year-old boy found hanged in barn, uncle and his wife detained
12:45
Interior Ministry warns about fake videos with voices of country's top officials
12:33
World No Tobacco Day: Kumtor launches “I Quit Smoking!” project
12:23
Customs officers prevent illegal import of cars into Kyrgyzstan