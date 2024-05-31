Deputy dean of university in Osh takes bribes from students during exams

Deputy dean of one of the universities in Osh city was detained for extortion during state exams. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to it, facts of systematic extortion from students of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek International University named after B. Sydykov by the teaching staff were revealed.

From May 27 to 29, state exams in the history of Kyrgyzstan were held at the Faculty of Humanities and Pedagogy. Deputy dean of the faculty, having entered into a conspiracy with commission members, created artificial barriers for students and demanded 1,500 soms from each. According to preliminary estimates, they collected about 300,000 soms for two exam days.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 343 «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Deputy dean was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS.

Operational and investigative measures continue to collect and document evidence regarding other persons involved in the corruption scheme.