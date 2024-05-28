11:57
Trial on case against activist Ondurush Toktonasyrov resumed

Trial on the case against activist Ondurush Toktonasyrov resumed in Pervomaisky District Court. A human rights activist Gulshaiyr Abdirasulova posted on Facebook.

She noted that Ondurush Toktonasyrov is accused under Article 330 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional enmity (discord) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic) for his posts on Facebook.

«Earlier, the court appointed a repeated state expert examination, despite the fact that the court has already been presented with two expert examinations, including an independent one,» she posted.
