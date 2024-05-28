Head of Sverdlovsky Internal Affairs Department removed from his post

The head of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district of the capital, Zhenishbek Abitov, was relieved of his post. A source in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The decision was made by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Niyazbekov because of the unrest in Bishkek on the night of May 18. The deputy chief of the Sverdlovsky Internal Affairs Department and 8 more policemen of the same Internal Affairs Department were also relieved of their positions.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained that in total 20 police officers were brought to responsibility.

Previously, Zhenishbek Abitov served as head of the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region. He was dismissed in early April due to an incident involving the unlawful detention of a man and beating of his son.

Later he was appointed head of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district of the capital.