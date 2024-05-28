Head of Sverdlovsky Internal Affairs Department removed from his post

The head of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district of the capital, Zhenishbek Abitov, was relieved of his post. A source in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.
The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained that in total 20 police officers were brought to responsibility.
Previously, Zhenishbek Abitov served as head of the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region. He was dismissed in early April due to an incident involving the unlawful detention of a man and beating of his son.
Later he was appointed head of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district of the capital.