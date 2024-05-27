13:19
Money allocated to healthcare organizations to improve their material base

A number of healthcare organizations have been allocated funds to improve their material and technical base. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The corresponding decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

In particular, the order of the Cabinet provides for the allocation of additional funds from the republican budget to the following healthcare organizations:

  • Talas Medical College for the repair of the heating system — 5 million soms;
  • City Children’s Clinical Emergency Hospital for the purchase of elevators, medical equipment and construction of a somatic unit for a total amount of 70 million soms;
  • The National Surgical Center of the Ministry of Health for the purchase of medical equipment and major repairs of the surgery unit and intensive care unit — 33 million soms.
