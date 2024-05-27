Small Kyrgyz epic “Er-Toshtuk” translated into Ukrainian

Small Kyrgyz epic «Er-Toshtuk» was presented in Ukrainian in Kyiv. Novini.Live reports.

According to the Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Rostislav Karandaev, in order to better understand another country, it is necessary to know what kind of cultural heritage its people have created.

«This allows us to learn how specific peoples live. I am grateful to everyone who joined this project. I would like to separately emphasize the design solution that was used for the presentation of the epic. The ancient Ukrainian alphabet is used in the presentation booklet, published in Latin. These are graphemes that are not used in Ukraine today, but are our heritage,» Rostislav Karandaev noted.

He thanked everyone who contributed to the creation of this project, who inspired the authors, supported them financially.

«For Kyrgyz people «Manas» is a significant symbol of history, going back to deep antiquity. The folk epic «Er-Toshtuk» presented today is considered a continuation of the epic «Manas». It is also called a small epic,» Idris Kadyrkulov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Ukraine, said.

He added that the Kyrgyz folk epic has now become a cultural asset of the Ukrainian people as well.

According to the diplomat, it is freedom, equality, fraternity, love for the native land, readiness for self-sacrifice.

«A common theme running through the epic is patriotism and the need to defend the state from an external enemy. These values are no less close and inherent to Ukrainians,» the diplomat concluded.

The new books will be transferred to universities and libraries of Ukraine.