10:58
USD 87.96
EUR 95.21
RUB 0.97
English

Small Kyrgyz epic “Er-Toshtuk” translated into Ukrainian

Small Kyrgyz epic «Er-Toshtuk» was presented in Ukrainian in Kyiv. Novini.Live reports.

According to the Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Rostislav Karandaev, in order to better understand another country, it is necessary to know what kind of cultural heritage its people have created.

«This allows us to learn how specific peoples live. I am grateful to everyone who joined this project. I would like to separately emphasize the design solution that was used for the presentation of the epic. The ancient Ukrainian alphabet is used in the presentation booklet, published in Latin. These are graphemes that are not used in Ukraine today, but are our heritage,» Rostislav Karandaev noted.

He thanked everyone who contributed to the creation of this project, who inspired the authors, supported them financially.

«For Kyrgyz people «Manas» is a significant symbol of history, going back to deep antiquity. The folk epic «Er-Toshtuk» presented today is considered a continuation of the epic «Manas». It is also called a small epic,» Idris Kadyrkulov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Ukraine, said.

He added that the Kyrgyz folk epic has now become a cultural asset of the Ukrainian people as well.

According to the diplomat, it is freedom, equality, fraternity, love for the native land, readiness for self-sacrifice.

«A common theme running through the epic is patriotism and the need to defend the state from an external enemy. These values are no less close and inherent to Ukrainians,» the diplomat concluded.

The new books will be transferred to universities and libraries of Ukraine.
link: https://24.kg/english/295060/
views: 50
Print
Related
President of Ukraine gives interview to journalists from Central Asia
EU approves transfer of profits from frozen Russian assets to Kyiv
Kyrgyzstani convicted for participation in war in Ukraine to get asylum in RF
U.S. Senate approves aid bill for Ukraine
U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag
Reuters: Putin's suggestion of Ukraine ceasefire rejected by United States
Kyrgyzstani convicted for participation in war in Ukraine released on probation
Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Kyrgyzstan discuss conflict resolution in Ukraine
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 5 years for participation in hostilities in Ukraine
Ukraine supplies Russia with aviation spare parts with help of Kyrgyz company
Popular
Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained
Foreigners who left Kyrgyzstan are returning to Bishkek - Nurbek Abdiev Foreigners who left Kyrgyzstan are returning to Bishkek - Nurbek Abdiev
Pakistani citizen thanks Kyrgyzstanis for help during protest in Bishkek Pakistani citizen thanks Kyrgyzstanis for help during protest in Bishkek
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to extend Digital Nomad project Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to extend Digital Nomad project
27 May, Monday
10:50
Sadyr Japarov participates in Muras traditional football tournament Sadyr Japarov participates in Muras traditional footbal...
10:42
Small Kyrgyz epic “Er-Toshtuk” translated into Ukrainian
10:15
More than 3,000 violations of migration regime detected in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
10:07
Sadyr Japarov: Construction of Asman city will start in about 10 days
10:01
Buildings of National Cardiology and Therapy Center to be renovated
26 May, Sunday
13:00
I got into car accident on the first day - impressions of Wail about Bishkek
25 May, Saturday
16:55
Topographic working groups of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet in Bishkek
15:02
Sadyr Japarov has lunch with students of Akylman presidential lyceum