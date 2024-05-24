15:11
USD 87.99
EUR 95.37
RUB 0.97
English

Attempt to smuggle drinks and sunflower seeds from Uzbekistan prevented

Smuggling of goods from Uzbekistan was prevented in Batken. The Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, a citizen of Uzbekistan was detained in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region while unloading goods for the purpose of sale.

During a customs inspection of the cargo compartment of his car, drinks with a total weight of 1,315.5 kilograms were found without shipping documents. The average market value of the detained goods is 60,680 soms.

Another fact of violation of customs rules was revealed during an inspection of a Hyundai Porter vehicle driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

He tried to illegally import 240 kilograms of salted sunflower seeds and 348 kilograms of confectionery products without shipping documents in Kadamdzhai district. The total cost is 148,500 soms.

The collected materials were transferred to the prosecutor’s office of Batken region.
link: https://24.kg/english/294893/
views: 189
Print
Related
Smuggling of eight Honda cars into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Smuggling of jewelry worth 1.5 million soms prevented at Osh airport
Illegal import of almost 50 tons of strawberry seedlings prevented
Smuggled seeds worth 2.2 million soms detained in Batken
Smuggling from Russia into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Almost 7 tons of smuggled walnuts detained in Batken
Employees of Batken veterinary control department destroy 30,000 eggs
Illegal import of trucks from China revealed with 7.5 million damage
Kyrgyzstani hiding gold under her clothes detained at Manas airport
Suzak resident makes tunnel under his house for smuggling
Popular
Sadyr Japarov: Among protesters were those who wanted to provoke unrest Sadyr Japarov: Among protesters were those who wanted to provoke unrest
Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings
About 29,000 foreign students study in Kyrgyzstan About 29,000 foreign students study in Kyrgyzstan
Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek
24 May, Friday
14:59
Earthquake registered in Naryn region Earthquake registered in Naryn region
14:54
Sadyr Japarov: New terrorist threats have recently emerged
14:41
Sadyr Japarov meets with heads of special services of CIS member states
14:20
Fines for illegal stay of foreigners to be increased in Kyrgyzstan
14:10
Foreigners who left Kyrgyzstan are returning to Bishkek - Nurbek Abdiev