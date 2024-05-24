Attempt to smuggle drinks and sunflower seeds from Uzbekistan prevented

Smuggling of goods from Uzbekistan was prevented in Batken. The Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, a citizen of Uzbekistan was detained in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region while unloading goods for the purpose of sale.

During a customs inspection of the cargo compartment of his car, drinks with a total weight of 1,315.5 kilograms were found without shipping documents. The average market value of the detained goods is 60,680 soms.

Another fact of violation of customs rules was revealed during an inspection of a Hyundai Porter vehicle driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

He tried to illegally import 240 kilograms of salted sunflower seeds and 348 kilograms of confectionery products without shipping documents in Kadamdzhai district. The total cost is 148,500 soms.

The collected materials were transferred to the prosecutor’s office of Batken region.