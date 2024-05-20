13:57
Earthquake registered in Batken and Osh regions

An earthquake occurred in Batken and Osh regions. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the Institute of Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on MSK-64 scale was registered at 4.39 a.m.

The tremors were recorded 10 kilometers southeast of Uch-Dobo village in Batken region, 18 kilometers southeast of Samarkandek village, 26 kilometers southeast of Ravat village, 34 kilometers southeast of Leilek village.

An earthquake with a magnitude of up to 3 was felt in Uch-Dobo, Ak-Tatyr, Samarkandek villages and up to 2.5 — in Ravat and Leilek villages.

An earthquake of magnitude 2 was also registered tonight at 2.44 a.m. in Uzgen district of Osh region.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or destruction.
